Chris Pranks Capital XTRA's Jez Welham - It's BRILLIANT!

The Radio X studio sits right across from the Capital XTRA studio, meaning Chris has a perfect view of their breakfast show host Jez Welham hard at work every morning.

So… it’s an ideal opportunity for a prank. Chris gets the listeners to text XTRA’s studio with comments on Jez’s breakfast, which appears to be a Mars bar and a Coke.

“NICE MARS BAR”

They don’t know what hit them. Is someone bugging the studio? Is it a poltergeist? What’s going on?

You’ll love it.