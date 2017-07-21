Chris Pranks Capital XTRA's Jez Welham - It's BRILLIANT!

Watch WATCH: Pippa Just Can’t Get Over This “Bulge”
Scrolling through Dom’s German friend’s Twitter has been an eye-opener for some…
The team prank Jez, and it's BRILLIANT!
"NICE MARS BAR?
04:42
Watch as the team in the next studio get paranoid... why are there hundreds of text messages flooding in?
The Radio X studio sits right across from the Capital XTRA studio, meaning Chris has a perfect view of their breakfast show host Jez Welham hard at work every morning.
So… it’s an ideal opportunity for a prank. Chris gets the listeners to text XTRA’s studio with comments on Jez’s breakfast, which appears to be a Mars bar and a Coke.
“NICE MARS BAR”
They don’t know what hit them. Is someone bugging the studio? Is it a poltergeist? What’s going on?
You’ll love it.
