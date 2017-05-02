WATCH: Chris Moyles. Chris Tarrant. And Thomas The Tank Engine.

Watch Man Vs. Food? NOPE! Chris Vs. McDonald's!
Dom tries to guess what Chris ordered last time he was at the golden arches...
This is incredible.
You may not realise it, but Toby Tarrant does the “early breakfast” show on Radio X, handing over to Chris and the team at 6.30am. Toby’s dad is, of course, Chris Tarrant, former Capital Radio host and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire legend.
Listeners have been sending in questions for Toby about his famous dad - one of which is does Chris Tarrant have a huge model railway set in his loft? Maybe not, but imagine if he had one of those Thomas The Tank Engine kids’ rides in his house… or, rather, let Chris set the scene for you!
Our listeners noticed the similarities between the First Dates participant and Pippa's alter ego.
The Unlocked star told Radio X's Chris Moyles that he's yet to receive an invitation to his ex-wife's nuptials, but insists "it's all harmonious".
Watch the Guardians Of The Galaxy star tease details about the new Avengers film to Chris Moyles.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star told Chris Moyles his rude misinterpretation of afternoon tea.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
