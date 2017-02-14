Join Us For The Chris Moyles Birthday Show Live With O2 And War Child!

O2 have partnered with The Chris Moyles Show to bring you an additional event during BRITs week with War Child.

To celebrate Chris Moyles' Birthday on Wednesday 22 February, we'll be giving fans the chance to to be part of a live audience during his breakfast show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Tomorrow (15 February), we'll be giving you details on how to enter to be in with a chance of being part of the 200-strong crowd- live on radio!

O2 have supported War Child since 2009, 2017 will be the third year partnering to support a series of live music events as part of BRITs week.

War Child's aim is to to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children caught up in war. Find out more about the charity here .

War Child BRITs Week together with O2 gives fans the opportunity to see the biggest names in music in intimate venues across London, all while raising money for children whose lives have been torn apart by war.

You can get the full line up and info at britsweekwarchild.co.uk, where you also have the chance to be at these exclusive live experiences by donating £5.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show and visit our website from Wednesday 15 February to find out more.