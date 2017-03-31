WATCH: Chris Joins Gordon Ramsay On The Nightly Show

Watch WATCH: We Sent Dom To A Care Home And He Smashed It
Find out what happened when Dom hosted the Bingo at Ferrars Hall Care Home.
Chris joined his old mate Ramsay on the ITV programme the other night, and we have a clip right here...
Chris's mate Gordon Ramsay was hosting ITV's The Nightly Show this week, and our man was a guest. Watch what happened, including an in-depth cooking lesson...
Listeners have been sending the show even more "special" gifts...
That was epic.
Chris reckons he looks a lot like someone too!
Chris came in with some extra facial hair today, and looked remarkably like Hulk Hogan.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
