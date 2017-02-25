WATCH: Chris's Birthday Messages Are The Best Thing Ever...

Watch WATCH: Dom And Luke Finally Went On A Date And It Was Very Awkward...
Get ready to feel very uncomfortable.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See everyone from Chris Martin to Denzel Washington wish him a Happy Birthday.
It was Chris Moyles' birthday this week and he was treated to some surprise birthday messages from a few famous faces. Chris Martin used a very British prop and his - ahem - old mate Denzel even lent a hand.
Watch them all here:
Chris' Birthday Messages
These birthday messages for Chris will be the best thing you see today!
01:53
How cool is Denzel Washington, though?
Happy Birthday Chris!
Get ready to feel very uncomfortable.
Chris and the team told Dom that mega-fan Luke was new Radio X intern Michael.
For Chris's birthday, the team and O2 got him an OFFICIAL Star Wars Stormtrooper outfit. But who's the celebrity inside it?
It's Chris Moyles' birthday today and the Liverpool comedian has brought him something... "adult".
It's inspired by a certain gameshow.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
5am - 8am
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook