Ed Sheeran's "Friend" Who Left To Sell Clothes Is On-Air

Watch WATCH: Dom's On-Air Date Got Pretty Awkward...
Find out what happened when mega-fan Lucy joined Dom for a date in Notre Dame.
Watch as Dom, we mean Terry, speaks to Chris live in the studio.
Earlier this week we heard from Ed Sheeran's friend who's apparently "barely getting by" in his Castle On The Hill single.
Now, we get to hear from Terry who "left to sell clothes," but who seems to be doing a lot better.
Watch as he tells us about the old days in school with ol' Edward.
It's definitely NOT Dom!
01:24
At least Dom kind of got the accent right this time, but we're not sure about those "sleeveless jumpers"
Chris and the team are looking for the biggest Dom fans out there.
Watch as Chris is joined by a special guest, "who's barely getting by," and who is definitely not Dom.
She’s back from her festive trip to New Zealand, and she’s brought some remarkable gifts.
Chris and the team made Dom think he had to apologise for saying something NSFW yesterday.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
