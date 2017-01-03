Is This The Worst Ever Pointless Answer?

We've all been there. The pressure's on and your mind goes completely blank. Luckily for most of us that sort of thing happens during a meeting or a game of Articulate, not on national television.

Unfortunately that wasn't the case for this girl.

When on the TV game show Pointless, this contestant was asked to name a country that ends with two consonants. Her answer was...well...extremely wrong.

What's funnier though is her friend's reaction, which is one of utter contempt. You can watch the clip below.

Play Is This The Worst Pointless Answer Ever? 00:50

Seriously though, Paris?