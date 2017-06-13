Wolf Alice Drop Yuk Foo Single, Announce New Album & World Tour

Wolf Alice have today released their punk-inspired Yuk Foo single.

Watch the lyric video - which contains strobe lighting - below:

The track is the first single to be taken from their second album, Visions Of A Life, which is set for release on 29 September this year.

It follows their 2015 debut, My Love Is Cool, which spawned the likes of Freazy and Ivor Novello Award-nominated track, Bros.

Meanwhile, the rockers have announced headline US, European and UK tour dates, including a homecoming gig at London's Alexandra Palace.

See Wolf Alice's Visions Of A Life tracklisting:

1. Heavenward

2. Yuk Foo

3. Beautifully Unconventional

4. Don’t Delete The Kisses

5. Planet Hunter

6. Sky Musings

7. Formidable Cool

8. Space & Time

9. Sadboy

10. St. Purple & Green

11. After The Zero Hour

12. Visions Of A Life

See the dates for Wolf Alice's US shows

5 July - Schubas Tavern, Chicago, IL

6 July - The Basement, Columbus, OH

7 July - Rock & Roll Hotel, Washington DC

8 July - The Foundry, Philadelphia, PA

10 July - Great Scott, Boston, MA

11 July - Rough Trade, Brooklyn, NY

13 July - Club AE, Pittsburgh, PA

15 July - Off Broadway, St. Louis, MO

16 July - The Riot Room, Kansas City, MO

18 July - Globe Hall, Denver, CO

21 July - Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA

22 July - Star Theater, Portland, OR

24 July - Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

26 July - The Echo, Los Angeles, CA





See their European tour dates

27 Oct - La Maroquinerie, Paris, France

28 Oct - Botanique/Orangerie, Brussels, Belgium

30 Oct - Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany

1 Nov - Mojo, Hamburg, Germany

2 Nov - Luxor, Koln, Germany

3 Nov - Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

8 Nov - 02 Academy, Bristol, UK

9 Nov - 02 Apollo, Manchester, UK

11 Nov - Barrowlands, Glasgow, UK

13 Nov - 02 Academy, Newcastle, UK

15 Nov - Rock City, Nottingham, UK

16 Nov - 02 Academy, Birmingham, UK

17 Nov - UEA, Norwich, UK

18 Nov - 02 Academy, Leeds, UK

20 Nov - Dome, Brighton, UK

21 Nov - 02 Guildhall, Southampton, UK

24 Nov - Alexandra Palace, London, UK

27 Nov - Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK

28 Nov - Olympia, Dublin, Ireland