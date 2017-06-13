Wolf Alice Drop Yuk Foo Single, Announce New Album & World Tour

WATCH: Kasabian Unveil Bless This Acid House Video
See the black and white punk-inspired visuals for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The band have shared the details of their sophomore album, Visions Of A Life, and announced live dates.
Wolf Alice have today released their punk-inspired Yuk Foo single.
Watch the lyric video - which contains strobe lighting - below:
The track is the first single to be taken from their second album, Visions Of A Life, which is set for release on 29 September this year.
It follows their 2015 debut, My Love Is Cool, which spawned the likes of Freazy and Ivor Novello Award-nominated track, Bros.
Meanwhile, the rockers have announced headline US, European and UK tour dates, including a homecoming gig at London's Alexandra Palace.
1. Heavenward
2. Yuk Foo
3. Beautifully Unconventional
4. Don’t Delete The Kisses
5. Planet Hunter
6. Sky Musings
7. Formidable Cool
8. Space & Time
9. Sadboy
10. St. Purple & Green
11. After The Zero Hour
12. Visions Of A Life
5 July - Schubas Tavern, Chicago, IL
6 July - The Basement, Columbus, OH
7 July - Rock & Roll Hotel, Washington DC
8 July - The Foundry, Philadelphia, PA
10 July - Great Scott, Boston, MA
11 July - Rough Trade, Brooklyn, NY
13 July - Club AE, Pittsburgh, PA
15 July - Off Broadway, St. Louis, MO
16 July - The Riot Room, Kansas City, MO
18 July - Globe Hall, Denver, CO
21 July - Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA
22 July - Star Theater, Portland, OR
24 July - Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA
26 July - The Echo, Los Angeles, CA
27 Oct - La Maroquinerie, Paris, France
28 Oct - Botanique/Orangerie, Brussels, Belgium
30 Oct - Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany
1 Nov - Mojo, Hamburg, Germany
2 Nov - Luxor, Koln, Germany
3 Nov - Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands
8 Nov - 02 Academy, Bristol, UK
9 Nov - 02 Apollo, Manchester, UK
11 Nov - Barrowlands, Glasgow, UK
13 Nov - 02 Academy, Newcastle, UK
15 Nov - Rock City, Nottingham, UK
16 Nov - 02 Academy, Birmingham, UK
17 Nov - UEA, Norwich, UK
18 Nov - 02 Academy, Leeds, UK
20 Nov - Dome, Brighton, UK
21 Nov - 02 Guildhall, Southampton, UK
24 Nov - Alexandra Palace, London, UK
27 Nov - Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK
28 Nov - Olympia, Dublin, Ireland
See the black and white punk-inspired visuals for their latest single.
The mega-fan was invited to play piano on stage after the Coldplay frontman spotted his sign in the crowd.
The show creator shared a touching message for the late actor, who passed away on last Friday (9 June).
According to reports, The Republican Guard brass band will play Don't Look Back In Anger during tomorrow's friendly in Paris.
The rockers closed the festival on Sunday night, dedicating Dream On to the victims of the London and Manchester attacks as Liv Tyler looked on.
The Love Me outfit paid tribute to their hometown with the defiant minute at Parklife Festival.
Let's take a look at some great fictional characters in rock and roll.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
Frustrated by the system? Not got the result you wanted? Brow-beaten by The Man? Music is the answer. Radio X picks fifty of the greatest songs about struggle.
Today is the 6 June, 6/6. What is it about the number six? Some of the best albums have appeared sixth time out.
Comments
Powered by Facebook