Wolf Alice To Headline By The Sea Festival

The Camden alt-rock quartet will be heading to Margate in the autumn for the second year of the seaside-based event.

Wolf Alice will join the previously-announced headliners Super Furry Animals and Wild Beasts, with one very special guest headliner still to be announced at the beginning of July.

Also playing this year are Mystery Jets, Jagwar Ma, plus many more.



By the Sea is the only UK festival that combines big name artists and the hottest rising bands alongside the iconic Dreamland Margate amusement park.

It takes place between Friday 30 September and Saturday 1 October.

Tickets are available at www.bytheseafestival.com, which includes full access to Dreamland Theme Park across the day and night, with unlimited rides.