Wolf Alice To Headline By The Sea Festival

29 May 2016, 06:00

Wolf Alice 2015

The Camden alt-rock quartet will be heading to Margate in the autumn for the second year of the seaside-based event.

Wolf Alice will join the previously-announced headliners Super Furry Animals and Wild Beasts, with one very special guest headliner still to be announced at the beginning of July.

Also playing this year are Mystery Jets, Jagwar Ma, plus many more.

By the Sea is the only UK festival that combines big name artists and the hottest rising bands alongside the iconic Dreamland Margate amusement park.

It takes place between Friday 30 September and Saturday 1 October.

Tickets are available at www.bytheseafestival.com, which includes full access to Dreamland Theme Park across the day and night, with unlimited rides.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Arctic Monkeys Traquility Base Hotel & Casino albu

What Can We Learn From Arctic Monkeys' New Album Details?

Arctic Monkeys 2018

WATCH: Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album Details

Ben Howard

Ben Howard Announces New Album, Single & UK Tour

Frances Bean Cobain

WATCH: Frances Cobain Shares First "Bean" Of Her Music

Nirvana Kurt Cobain 1991

WATCH: The Story Of Nirvana's Last Ever Gig