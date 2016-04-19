Wolf Alice's Ellie Roswell & James Bay Nominated For Ivor Novello Awards

Jamie XX and Gaz Coombes have also received a nod for the prestigious awards.

The nominations have been announced for this year's Ivor Novello awards, with Wolf Alice's Ellie Roswell and James Bay among those to receive a nod.

Roswell has received a nomination for her Bros track, which features on Wolf Alice's debut album, My Love Is Cool.

Very humbled to learn bros is up for an Ivor Novello. Here's me and my bro playing bros for the first ever time xxx pic.twitter.com/WugLA47WpO — wolf alice (@wolfalicemusic) April 19, 2016

James Bay has also been given a nod for Most Performed work with his Hold Back The River single, battling it out against Jess Glynne's Hold My Hand and Years and Years' King.

Jamie XX's In Colour and Gaz Coombes' Matador are both up for the Album Award, with Conor O'Brien's Darling Arithmetic

also in the category.

The awards ceremony will take place in London on Thursday 19 May at Grosvenor House, Park Lane.

Visit theivors.com for a full list of nominations.