Win One Of These Amazing Signed Guitars With Radio X

1st September 2017, 06:00

We’re offering guitars signed by Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Richard Ashcroft and Serge Pizzorno in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise.

Last year we raised over £80,000 for Radio X’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise with some beautiful guitars, signed by the likes of Muse, Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller, Kelly Jones, Robert Smith of The Cure and John Squire of The Stone Roses.

This year, we want to raise even more money to support small but brilliant projects across the UK which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

We have FOUR MORE beautiful guitars, each one signed by a genuine musical legend: Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Richard Ashcroft and Serge Pizzorno...

Look what’s on offer…

An Epiphone "1956" LP Standard Goldtop Guitar signed by Noel Gallagher

An Epiphone EJ 200 Acoustic Guitar signed by Liam Gallagher! 
 
An Epiphone EJ 200 Acoustic Guitar signed by Richard Ashcroft!

An Epiphone Edition Dot Studio Guitar signed by Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno!

We are offering up each of these superb prizes in a very special text-to-win competition.

Click on the links above to find out how to enter the competitions, or click here to see the whole lot.

So if you’re a massive fan of these brilliant artists or know someone who is, this is your chance to get your hands on a signed guitar from a true musical legend.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you. Find out more here. 

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.  

If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.

