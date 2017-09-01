Win One Of These Amazing Signed Guitars With Radio X

Global’s Make Some Noise Returns For 2017
On Friday 6 October Radio X is teaming up with our sister stations to raise money for small projects which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.
We’re offering guitars signed by Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Richard Ashcroft and Serge Pizzorno in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise.
Last year we raised over £80,000 for Radio X’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise with some beautiful guitars, signed by the likes of Muse, Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller, Kelly Jones, Robert Smith of The Cure and John Squire of The Stone Roses.
This year, we want to raise even more money to support small but brilliant projects across the UK which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.
We have FOUR MORE beautiful guitars, each one signed by a genuine musical legend: Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Richard Ashcroft and Serge Pizzorno...
Look what’s on offer…
Click on the links above to find out how to enter the competitions, or click here to see the whole lot.
So if you’re a massive fan of these brilliant artists or know someone who is, this is your chance to get your hands on a signed guitar from a true musical legend.
By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you. Find out more here.
Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.
You've never seen a challenge quite like this!
Last year, we asked you to support Radio X’s very own charity, Global’s Make Some Noise – and what a year it was!
