Win One Of These Amazing Signed Guitars With Radio X

Last year we raised over £80,000 for Radio X’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise with some beautiful guitars, signed by the likes of Muse, Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller, Kelly Jones, Robert Smith of The Cure and John Squire of The Stone Roses.

This year, we want to raise even more money to support small but brilliant projects across the UK which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

We have FOUR MORE beautiful guitars, each one signed by a genuine musical legend: Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Richard Ashcroft and Serge Pizzorno...

Look what’s on offer…

We are offering up each of these superb prizes in a very special text-to-win competition.

Click on the links above to find out how to enter the competitions, or click here to see the whole lot.

So if you’re a massive fan of these brilliant artists or know someone who is, this is your chance to get your hands on a signed guitar from a true musical legend.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you. Find out more here.

