Ex Weezer Bassist Matt Sharp Joins Mary Tyler Moore Tributes

26th January 2017, 12:54

The actress - who passed away at age 80 - is referenced in the band's Buddy Holly anthem.

Matt Sharp and Mary Tyler Moore

Former Weezer bassist, Matt Sharp, has joined the tributes to American actress Mary Tyler Moore.

Last night, Moore's publicist confirmed the Emmy-award winning actress had passed away, aged 80, after suffering from pneumonia.

The founding member and former bassist of the band took to social media to commemorate the star and share his memories of her, despite not meeting her.

Taking to Twitter, the musician wrote: "never met her, but mary tyler moore sent each one of us in =w= a signed pic at buddy holly's peak. it was as sweet, as it was surreal".

The Rentals singer expanded his story on Instagram below: 

 

Watch Weezer's Happy Days-inspired Buddy Holly video here: 

Stars from across the entertainment world have also commemorated the icon, including her former co-star Dick Van Dyke, who wrote:  "There are no words. She was THE BEST! We always said that we changed each other's lives for the better."

Photo: Weezer album/Getty

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS