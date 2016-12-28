WATCH: U2 For The Joshua Tree Album 30th Anniversary Shows

Watch George Michael Sing Queen's Somebody To Love As Bowie Applauds
The late icon was rehearsing his performance for Freddie Mercury's tribute concert in 1992.
The band posted a very special Christmas message hinting at the news on social media.
U2 have hinted that they will tour The Joshua Tree album.
In a festive post, the Irish rockers teased that they would play "special shows" to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1987 album, while a Joshua tree was adorned with Christmas decorations in the background.
Watch their video on Twitter below:
Happy Christmas pic.twitter.com/qJhj7p76rZ— U2 (@U2) December 25, 2016
Speaking to camera as the band hummed the melody to Little Drummer Boy, Bono said: "Happy Christmas everyone. Next year's gonna be a big year for the U2 group. We have Songs Of Experience coming, and to honour 30 years of The Joshua Tree we'll have some very special shows coming. Very Special".
The One singer also confirmed that Songs Of Experience, their follow-up to 2014's Songs Of Innocence, would be released this year.
The Joshua Tree - which included hits such as Where The Streets Have No Name, With Or Without You and I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For - will celebrate it's 30th Anniversary on 9 March 2017.
