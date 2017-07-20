Watch Travis Barker's Son Landon Drum At Blink 182's Gig

Arcade Fire Announce UK & Irish Tour Dates For 2018
Find out where the Everything Now outfit will play next spring.
See the teen appear on stage with the California rockers at The O2 Arena this Wednesday.
Blink 182 surprised the crowd by inviting Travis Barker's 13-year-old son, Landon, on stage last night (19 July).
Watch the 13-year-old in action in a video taken by Radio X's Dan O'Connell.
Travis Barker's son Landon plays drums with Blink 182.
See our footage of the punk rockers' finale at The O2, London.
01:14
The Bored To Death rockers finished their epic gig at The O2 Arena London with a little help from the teenager, who it seems takes after his dad when it comes to drumming.
The trio - who are now comprised of Barker, Mark Hoppus and Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba - played a 23-song setlist which included tracks from their current California LP alongside classics such as The Rock Show, Dammit and What's My Age Again?
1. Feeling This
2. The Rock Show
3. Cynical
4. Anthem Part Two
5. What's My Age Again?
6. First Date
7. Bored to Death
8. Built This Pool
9. Down
10. I Miss You
11. Dumpweed
12. Reckless Abandon
13. She's Out of Her Mind
14. Man Overboard
15. Violence
16. Sober
17. Family Reunion
18. Dysentery Gary
19. Los Angeles
Encore:
20. All the Small Things
21. Brohemian Rhapsody
22. Dammit
23. Drum Solo (Landon Barker)
