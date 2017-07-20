Watch Travis Barker's Son Landon Drum At Blink 182's Gig

20th July 2017, 14:16

See the teen appear on stage with the California rockers at The O2 Arena this Wednesday.

Blink 182 Travis Barker's son Landon plays drums i

Blink 182 surprised the crowd by inviting Travis Barker's 13-year-old son, Landon, on stage last night (19 July).

Watch the 13-year-old in action in a video taken by Radio X's Dan O'Connell.

Play

See our footage of the punk rockers' finale at The O2, London.

01:14

The Bored To Death rockers finished their epic gig at The O2 Arena London with a little help from the teenager, who it seems takes after his dad when it comes to drumming.

The trio - who are now comprised of Barker, Mark Hoppus and Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba - played a 23-song setlist which included tracks from their current California LP alongside classics such as The Rock Show, Dammit and What's My Age Again?

See their full setlist, courtesy of setlist.fm below: 

1. Feeling This
2. The Rock Show
3. Cynical
4. Anthem Part Two
5. What's My Age Again?
6. First Date
7. Bored to Death
8. Built This Pool
9. Down
10. I Miss You
11. Dumpweed
12. Reckless Abandon
13. She's Out of Her Mind
14. Man Overboard
15. Violence
16. Sober
17. Family Reunion
18. Dysentery Gary
19. Los Angeles

Encore:

20. All the Small Things
21. Brohemian Rhapsody
22. Dammit
23. Drum Solo (Landon Barker)

