Watch Travis Barker's Son Landon Drum At Blink 182's Gig

Blink 182 surprised the crowd by inviting Travis Barker's 13-year-old son, Landon, on stage last night (19 July).

Watch the 13-year-old in action in a video taken by Radio X's Dan O'Connell.

Play Travis Barker's son Landon plays drums with Blink 182. See our footage of the punk rockers' finale at The O2, London. 01:14

The Bored To Death rockers finished their epic gig at The O2 Arena London with a little help from the teenager, who it seems takes after his dad when it comes to drumming.

The trio - who are now comprised of Barker, Mark Hoppus and Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba - played a 23-song setlist which included tracks from their current California LP alongside classics such as The Rock Show, Dammit and What's My Age Again?

See their full setlist, courtesy of setlist.fm below:

1. Feeling This

2. The Rock Show

3. Cynical

4. Anthem Part Two

5. What's My Age Again?

6. First Date

7. Bored to Death

8. Built This Pool

9. Down

10. I Miss You

11. Dumpweed

12. Reckless Abandon

13. She's Out of Her Mind

14. Man Overboard

15. Violence

16. Sober

17. Family Reunion

18. Dysentery Gary

19. Los Angeles

Encore:

20. All the Small Things

21. Brohemian Rhapsody

22. Dammit

23. Drum Solo (Landon Barker)