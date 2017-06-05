WATCH: Tony Walsh Reads Manchester Poem On The Tram

Footage of Tony Walsh reciting his This Is The Place poem after Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester show has emerged online.

Watch it above courtesy of Twitter user Jess Mitchell.

The poet read his ode to the city for the crowds at Emirates Old Trafford last night (4 June), but gladly showcased it once again when travelling home on the the tram.

Although written before the atrocity - which saw 22 killed and many more injured the Manchester Arena - his poem has become somewhat synonymous with the spirit of Manchester after he read it out at the vigil in St Ann's Square.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at the benefit concert, where he gave a very special performance of Live Forever-accompanied on guitar by Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Watch it here:

Play Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever Live at One Love Manchester June 2017. 01:17

The Oasis man opened with classic Oasis track Rock 'N' Roll star and played his Wall Of Glass.

Chris Martin also performed classic Oasis track Don't Look Back In Anger, addressing Ariana Grande to the 50,000-strong crowd: “So Ariana we all want to say thank you to you for being so strong and so wonderful.

"You’ve been singing a lot for us so we want to sing for you”.