WATCH: Tony Walsh Reads Manchester Poem On The Tram

Get The Weather Forecast For Glastonbury 2017
Find out whether the Somerset festival is set for another wet and muddy year.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Tony Walsh reads This is The Place poem on Manchester tram
The poet gave an impromptu rendition of the ode to the city after the One Love Manchester benefit show.
01:28
The poet gave an impromptu performance of This Is The Place on the way home from the One Love Manchester concert.
Footage of Tony Walsh reciting his This Is The Place poem after Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester show has emerged online.
Watch it above courtesy of Twitter user Jess Mitchell.
The poet read his ode to the city for the crowds at Emirates Old Trafford last night (4 June), but gladly showcased it once again when travelling home on the the tram.
Although written before the atrocity - which saw 22 killed and many more injured the Manchester Arena - his poem has become somewhat synonymous with the spirit of Manchester after he read it out at the vigil in St Ann's Square.
Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at the benefit concert, where he gave a very special performance of Live Forever-accompanied on guitar by Coldplay's Chris Martin.
Watch it here:
Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever
Live at One Love Manchester June 2017.
01:17
The Oasis man opened with classic Oasis track Rock 'N' Roll star and played his Wall Of Glass.
Chris Martin also performed classic Oasis track Don't Look Back In Anger, addressing Ariana Grande to the 50,000-strong crowd: “So Ariana we all want to say thank you to you for being so strong and so wonderful.
"You’ve been singing a lot for us so we want to sing for you”.
Find out whether the Somerset festival is set for another wet and muddy year.
The show, which is set for 2018, comes from the team behind the Michael Jackson-themed musical, Thriller Live.
The Lights Out duo have announced dates across the UK and Europe this autumn.
The former Oasis frontman has hit out at his brother for missing the benefit concert, calling him a "sad f***" on Twitter.
Chris Moyles has a MASSIVE prize to give away on Breakfast this week…
The Oasis legend sang the classic Oasis track as the Coldplay frontman played guitar at the One Love Manchester benefit show.
Radio X knows that the greatest music city in the world will not beaten or divided so let’s celebrate Manchester with its finest music.
Rock 'n' roll doesn't have to be dumb. Let's have a list of the most "interesting" songs we can think of, from unusual time-signatures to just plain aural chaos.
3 June is National Repeat Day. We said, 3 June is National Repeat Day. Here are a selection of some of our favourite repetitious songs and band names.
As Primal Scream's game-changing album Screamadelica hits 25, we look at the times bands have a musical epiphany and head down a different road...
Comments
Powered by Facebook