WATCH: So You Can Toboggan Down The Great Wall Of China...

James Nesbitt: Why My Cold Feet Character Is Like Chandler From Friends...
The actor spoke to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the significance of the hit series and shared what his Adam character has in common with Chandler.
See the amazing footage of the fastest way to get down from the Great Wall.
After trekking for more than five kilometres to the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, visitors can choose to toboggan down.
The footage, shot by Dylan Foster, shows the twists and turns of the adrenaline pumping ride down.
Foster said: “You have the choice to hike down, ride the chairlift back down or walk about 1/4 mile to the toboggan run - the choice is obvious.
“The Mutianyu section is stunning, built along the high mountain ridges with miles of the wall visible on a clear day.
“My visit was during China's springtime and the cherry & peach trees dotted the landscape in full blossom.”
The toboggan ride offers incredible 360 degree views, if you’re quick enough to catch a glimpse of them.
Tobogganing... Because stairs are boring anyway.
Credit: Dylan Foster via Storyful
Vlogger performs daring toboggan on the Great Wall of China Credit: Dylan Foster via Storyful 03:04
Vlogger performs daring toboggan on the Great Wall of China
Credit: Dylan Foster via Storyful
03:04
