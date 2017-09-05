WATCH: So You Can Toboggan Down The Great Wall Of China...

After trekking for more than five kilometres to the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, visitors can choose to toboggan down.

The footage, shot by Dylan Foster, shows the twists and turns of the adrenaline pumping ride down.

Foster said: “You have the choice to hike down, ride the chairlift back down or walk about 1/4 mile to the toboggan run - the choice is obvious.

“The Mutianyu section is stunning, built along the high mountain ridges with miles of the wall visible on a clear day.

“My visit was during China's springtime and the cherry & peach trees dotted the landscape in full blossom.”

The toboggan ride offers incredible 360 degree views, if you’re quick enough to catch a glimpse of them.

Tobogganing... Because stairs are boring anyway.

Credit: Dylan Foster via Storyful