WATCH: The Amazons Unveil Junk Food Forever Video

4th May 2017, 16:10

The track is the next cut to be taken from the band's forthcoming self-titled debut album.

The Amazons Junk Food Forever video

The Amazons have dropped the video for their Junk Food Forever single.

The Michael Holyk-directed promo sees the Reading-based quartet take to suburbia surrounded by co-stars who eventually rage against its mundanity.

Watch it here: 

According to frontman Matt Thompson, the video very much reflects the theme of the song, which is about "the fear of being left alone in (his) dead little commuter town".

The track is available to own instantly when you pre-order the album, which is set for release on 26 May.

Their debut LP will also include huge anthem, previous single and former Radio X Record Of The Week, Black Magic: 

