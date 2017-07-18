WATCH: This Spoof Texting Fail Video Has A Horrific Twist

WATCH: Grime Star Bugzy Malone Gives Oasis Nod In New Video
The Manchester rapper was given permission by Noel Gallagher to use Wonderwall lyrics in his Memory Lane track.
The ad campaign, which comes from the Western Cape Government of South Africa, will stop you texting while you drive forever.
A mishap-style video on the dangers of being distracted by your phone has gone viral due to its powerful and shocking twist.
Watch it here:
The 40-second ad, which was made by the Western Cape Government of South Africa, begins with a series of fake CCTV clips which see people get into a series of hilarious scrapes due to texting while walking.
However, the comedy caper music soon ends as the visuals cut to young woman using her phone while in a car. What happens next is totally horrifying.
The campaign which carries the hashtag #ItCanWait comes with the message: "People can't even text and walk, so why do they text and drive?"
Powerful stuff. Stay safe out there everyone.
Credit: YouTube/FCB Cape Town/The Western Cape Government of South Africa
