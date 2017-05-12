WATCH: Man Proposes At Russell Brand's Stand Up Show

Kasabian Score Fifth No.1 In A Row With For Crying Out Loud LP
The fan popped the question during the Oxford leg of the comedian and Radio X DJ's Re:Birth tour.
A couple got engaged mid-way through Russell Brand's Re:Birth stand up show on Wednesday (10 May).
Katia Burghard was watching the comedian at Oxford's New Theatre, when her partner pulled out a ring and popped the question.
Watch the video of the proposal, which she posted on Twitter, writing: "@rustyrockets last night Oxford, he dropped the ring thought you might like to see,you are fab btw simply adore u x".
Man proposes to girlfriend at Russell Brand's Re:Birth show Watch the moment a fan popped the question in Oxford. 00:45
Man proposes to girlfriend at Russell Brand's Re:Birth show
Watch the moment a fan popped the question in Oxford.
00:45
Credit: Twitter/kittkattbr
The Trews man also shared the news from his official Twitter account, writing: "Man proposed to girlfriend at #ReBirth last night. Drops ring. I keep interrupting. Chaos."
Man proposed to girlfriend at #ReBirth last night. Drops ring. I keep interrupting. Chaos. https://t.co/NfACP5Z8nc— Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) May 11, 2017
Despite the ring dropping and the comedian's interruptions, Russell mega-fan Burghard didn't seem fazed and said yes anyway.
Meanwhile, Brand continues his Re:Birth dates on Tuesday 23 May at Southport Theatre and Convention Centre.
You can listen to Russell LIVE on Radio X between 11am and 1pm every Sunday, or catch up with the best bits on this special podcast right here. And don't forget, you can contact the show at anytime, day or night via russell@radiox.co.uk.
