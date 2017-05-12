WATCH: Man Proposes At Russell Brand's Stand Up Show

A couple got engaged mid-way through Russell Brand's Re:Birth stand up show on Wednesday (10 May).

Katia Burghard was watching the comedian at Oxford's New Theatre, when her partner pulled out a ring and popped the question.

Watch the video of the proposal, which she posted on Twitter, writing: "@rustyrockets last night Oxford, he dropped the ring thought you might like to see,you are fab btw simply adore u x".

Credit: Twitter/kittkattbr

The Trews man also shared the news from his official Twitter account, writing: "Man proposed to girlfriend at #ReBirth last night. Drops ring. I keep interrupting. Chaos."

Despite the ring dropping and the comedian's interruptions, Russell mega-fan Burghard didn't seem fazed and said yes anyway.

Meanwhile, Brand continues his Re:Birth dates on Tuesday 23 May at Southport Theatre and Convention Centre.

See his full tour dates here.

