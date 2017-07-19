WATCH: Little Girl Drums On Stage With Metallica In Detroit

Metallica have shared an adorable video of themselves performing with a young fan on stage.

Watch it here in a video posted to the band's official Twitter, which was captioned: "We shared the stage with our honorary Fifth Member Kendalynn in Detroit!"

As NME reports, the band were playing Detroit's Comerica Park last Wednesday (12 July) when little Kendalyn was invited on stage and placed behind Lars Ulrich's drum kit.

After the sticksman gave her a quick crash course, the girl blasted out the intro to their Seek And Destroy anthem, before returning to the crowd.

Metallica will continue their North American tour dates in Montreal, Canada tonight (19 July), before heading back to home turf to play Los Angeles' Rose Bowl.