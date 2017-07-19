WATCH: Little Girl Drums On Stage With Metallica In Detroit

19th July 2017, 13:22

See the Enter Sandman rockers call Kendalynn on stage to be their "fifth member" at their recent show.

Kid plays with Metallica

Metallica have shared an adorable video of themselves performing with a young fan on stage.

Watch it here in a video posted to the band's official Twitter,  which was captioned: "We shared the stage with our honorary Fifth Member Kendalynn in Detroit!"

Play

Little Girl joins Metallica on stage

See Kendalynn become a "fifth member" of the rockers in Detroit.

01:27

As NME reports, the band were playing Detroit's Comerica Park last  Wednesday (12 July) when little  Kendalyn was invited on stage and placed behind Lars Ulrich's drum kit.

After the sticksman gave her a quick crash course, the girl blasted out the intro to their Seek And Destroy anthem, before returning to the crowd. 

Metallica will continue their North American tour dates in Montreal, Canada tonight (19 July), before heading back to home turf to play Los Angeles' Rose Bowl. 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS