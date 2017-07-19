WATCH: Little Girl Drums On Stage With Metallica In Detroit

Game Of Thrones Director Defends Ed Sheeran's Cameo
The Castle On The Hill singer appeared in the Season 7 premiere of the hit HBO series this week.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See the Enter Sandman rockers call Kendalynn on stage to be their "fifth member" at their recent show.
Metallica have shared an adorable video of themselves performing with a young fan on stage.
Watch it here in a video posted to the band's official Twitter, which was captioned: "We shared the stage with our honorary Fifth Member Kendalynn in Detroit!"
Little Girl joins Metallica on stage See Kendalynn become a "fifth member" of the rockers in Detroit. 01:27
Little Girl joins Metallica on stage
See Kendalynn become a "fifth member" of the rockers in Detroit.
01:27
As NME reports, the band were playing Detroit's Comerica Park last Wednesday (12 July) when little Kendalyn was invited on stage and placed behind Lars Ulrich's drum kit.
After the sticksman gave her a quick crash course, the girl blasted out the intro to their Seek And Destroy anthem, before returning to the crowd.
Metallica will continue their North American tour dates in Montreal, Canada tonight (19 July), before heading back to home turf to play Los Angeles' Rose Bowl.
The Castle On The Hill singer appeared in the Season 7 premiere of the hit HBO series this week.
Watch the bassist give his reaction following Chad Smith's comments last week.
The late Foo Fighters fan - who was honoured during the band's Glastonbury set - lost her battle with breast cancer this year.
The footballing legend will be guest sitting in for Gordon Smart over the next two weeks.
The ad campaign, which comes from the Western Cape Government of South Africa, will stop you texting while you drive forever.
The Manchester rapper was given permission by Noel Gallagher to use Wonderwall lyrics in his Memory Lane track.
In honour of France's Bastille Day, Radio X asks: which great songs that have moments sung in languages from other countries...?
Frustrated by the system? Not got the result you wanted? Brow-beaten by The Man? Music is the answer. Radio X picks fifty of the greatest songs about struggle.
Celebrate the release of Queen's self-titled album with 25 of our favourite debut LPs.
On this day in 1985, Live Aid took place at Wembley Stadium. How else have rock's great and good done their bit for charity? Let's delve into the charitable back catalogue.
Comments
Powered by Facebook