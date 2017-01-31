Remember When John Lydon Got Hit In The Head With A Bottle?

John Lydon turns 61 today, and to celebrate we're looking back at the time the Sex Pistols legend proved just how punk he was.

Back in August last year, Public Image Limited were playing a gig at a club called Blondie in Santiago, Chile, when Lydon was struck in the head with a glass bottle.

Despite bleeding, the former Sex Pistols frontman said: "what a fucking coward", before wrapping a towel around his head and shouting to the crowd: "We continue".

Watch him in action, courtesy of Rata.cl below:

Lydon later took to Twitter to re-assure his fans he was fine, posting pictures alongside the caption: "Glass attack last night in Chile. No reflection on the rest of the crowd. Great gig. It lives."

Glass attack last night in Chile. No reflection on the rest of the crowd. Great gig. It lives. pic.twitter.com/v2T3dID7P2 — John Lydon Official (@lydonofficial) August 15, 2016

Pretty hardcore for a guy in his 60s.

Lead photo: YouTube/Rata.cl