WATCH: Jared Leto Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington At Live Show

Jared Leto paid tribute to Chester Bennington at 30 Seconds To Mars' gig this weekend.

See a clip of his speech, courtesy of Nag:

Play Jared Leto pays tribute to Chester Bennington See the 30 Seconds To Mars frontman give a heartfelt speech about the Linkin Park singer. 02:19

The rockers played a set at Jones Beach Amphitheater in Wantagh, New York on Saturday (22 July) , when Leto took to the middle of the crowd to play a moving version of their Alibi track.

Before playing the track, the rocker said: "It's been a really tough few days. We said goodbye to somebody in recent days who was an amazing artist and an incredible human being. Somebody who I know probably touched almost every body in this entire amphitheatre."

He added: "He taught me so much, and when I close my eyes and think about him, I think about his face, which was always smiling. I think about his heart which he wore on his sleeve."

Watch the full video posted by Nag on YouTube:

The rocker and Suicide Squad actor also penned an open letter to his friend, which he posted on Twitter.

It began: "When I think of Chester, I remember his smile...

"His laughter, intelligence, kindness and talent.

"That absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once - delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion."

See the full tweet below:

He continued: "Witnessing his life taught me a lot. Especially about commitment, about kindness, about hard work, about the pursuit and achievement of dreams and mostly, about love.

"I know that both his family and his band were a massive source of inspiration and pride for him. It was clear to me that he was deeply grateful for both the people that surrounded him and the life that he had.

"My heart goes out to his family, friends, band and fans.A tragic loss of an absolute legend.

"We will miss you."

Watch Chris Moyles play Chester Bennington's isolated vocals on Linkin Park's hit, Numb: