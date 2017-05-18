WATCH: Footage From Chris Cornell's Final Performance

Chris Cornell Committed Suicide, Say Officials
The Soundgarden star took his own life, according to preliminary reports.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Soundgarden singer was in fine voice at a show in Detroit, hours before his death.
News broke this morning (Thursday 18 May) that Chris Cornell (Soundgarden, Audioslave, Temple Of The Dog) had died aged 52. In a statement to The Associated Press, Brian Bumbery said his death was "sudden and unexpected."
Cornell was believed to have been healthy and performed a show in Detroit just hours before his death. You can watch footage of his final ever performance below.
Soundgarden live - Chris Cornell's final show
Soundgarden live - Chris Cornell's final show
00:19
Alex Cariaga, who shot the footage, said "They played for two hours straight with no issues that I could see or hear."
The cause of Cornell's death is still unknown. As can be seen from the footage, his voice was was still as strong as it's ever been.
Soundgarden, along with Nirvana, spearheaded the grunge movement in the 90s, and Cornell later went on to form Audioslave with Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello.
Cornell's last message online referenced Soungarden's gig in the city, and read: "#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden #nomorebullshit".
RIP Chris Cornell.
The Soundgarden star took his own life, according to preliminary reports.
The actor remembers the late musician, who sang the Casino Royale Bond theme.
The trio have released the first new material since their 2015 Drones LP.
Remember the late, great singer with this brilliant clip from the grunge-era comedy.
An image has emerged which appears to see an invite mocked up from a poster of the Netflix series.
Giles Martin confirms that the classic 1968 double LP will be reissued in the same manner as this year’s big Sgt Pepper celebrations.
RIP Chris Cornell. To pay tribute, let's look at some of the best exponents of plaid-shirted thrash.
When rock stars get bitchy... the sparks will fly. Let's look at some of the harshest comments ever uttered in the name of rock'n'roll.
Rock music isn't afraid to flirt with the criminal element. Here are a selection of tracks that detail the whole spectrum of illegal activity.
Don't just wear it... share it. Radio X takes a look at the most memorable and coolest band t-shirts around.
Comments
Powered by Facebook