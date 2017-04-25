WATCH: Chris Pratt Thought You Had To Finger A Sandwich At High Tea

WATCH: Chris Martin Covers Linkin Park's Crawling
The Coldplay frontman paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington by transforming the nu-metal anthem into a heartfelt piano ballad at MetLife stadium.
Chris Pratt: Finger a sandwich?
The actor totally got the wrong end of the stick about afternoon tea!
00:58
The Guardians of the Galaxy star told Chris Moyles his rude misinterpretation of afternoon tea.
Chris Pratt visited the Chris Moyles show today and revealed a rather rude misunderstanding surrounding a famous British tradition.
Talking about suggestions that he experience "high tea," the Guardians of the Galaxy actor explained how he mistook "finger sandwiches" for having to actually finger a sandwich.
Watch our video here above to hear his hilarious interpretation.
Speaking to Moyles, the Jurassic World star explained: "Somebody told me you have to have high tea and finger sandwiches. When I heard her say that, I thought 'why would I finger s sandwich?'"
He added: "It's such a weird thing to do with a pile of sandwiches. I'm oddly intrigued! What do these sandwiches look like? Do they deserve to be handled in that way?"
Pratt stars in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, which is released in UK cinemas on Friday 28 April.
