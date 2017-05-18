WATCH: Chris Cornell's Super Cool Cameo In The Movie Singles

The key film for gloomy teens of the grunge era, Cameron Crowe's movie was full of excellent cameos from many bands on the scene, including Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains, Tad, and - in the best bit - Soundgarden.

Picture the scene: hopeless would-be rock star Cliff (played by Matt Dillon) tries to placate his girlfriend Janet (played by Bridget Fonda) by installing her new in-car sound system.

As he puts it through its paces, who should turn up to nod approvingly but Soundgarden’s late, great frontman Chris Cornell?

It’s a perfectly cool and unexpected moment from the singer.

Singles was a high watermark for the grunge scene - it’s the story of a bunch of Generation X kids living in Seattle, including the tribulations of Cliff and his rubbish band Citizen Dick.

With so many rock stars in the cast, it was inevitable that the soundtrack turned out to be incredible, with cuts from Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains, Mudhoeny, the short-lived Mother Love Bone and the up-and-coming Smashing Pumpkins.

Soundgarden’s contribution was an exclusive song Birth Ritual and Cornell donated a solo track, Seasons.