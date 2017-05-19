WATCH: Carl Barât And The Jackals Unveil Sister Video

19th May 2017, 12:22

The visuals for their new single were co-directed by The Libertines man.

Carl Barat and The Jackals Sister video

Carl Barât and The Jackals have announced their return, which comes complete with a brand new Harder They Fall EP and its first single in Sister.

Watch their video - which was co-directed by Barât and the band's longtime associate Roger Sargent: 

Carl Barât and The Jackals Harder They Fall EP - which is the first new release from the band since their 2015 Let In Reign Debut - is set for release on 26 May.

As NME  reports, speaking about the concept behind the video, Barât said: “We grew up in small British rural towns and all felt alienated with no sense of belonging. 

"The videos for ‘Sister’ and Burning Cars [which will be released on 26 May] allude to that feeling of being –  isolated, lonely and trapped and for a lot of people its an accepted norm to feel that way.”

Meanwhile, the Glory Days rockers are set to embark on a UK tour.

See their dates here: 

May

25 May  – Think Tank, Newcastle Upon Tyne
26 May – King Tuts, Glasgow
27 May – Sound City, Liverpool
28 May – Margate Wonderland, Margate
30 May – Thekla, Bristol

June
1 June – Brudendell Social Club, Leeds
2 June – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
3 June – Dingwalls (Camden Rocks Festival), London
24 June – Glastonbury Festival  

July
6 July – The Venue, Derby
7 July – KU Bar, Stockton On Tees
8 July – Godiva Festival, Coventry

 

 

