WATCH: Carl Barât And The Jackals Unveil Sister Video

The visuals for their new single were co-directed by The Libertines man.
Carl Barât and The Jackals have announced their return, which comes complete with a brand new Harder They Fall EP and its first single in Sister.
Watch their video - which was co-directed by Barât and the band's longtime associate Roger Sargent:
Carl Barât and The Jackals Harder They Fall EP - which is the first new release from the band since their 2015 Let In Reign Debut - is set for release on 26 May.
As NME reports, speaking about the concept behind the video, Barât said: “We grew up in small British rural towns and all felt alienated with no sense of belonging.
"The videos for ‘Sister’ and Burning Cars [which will be released on 26 May] allude to that feeling of being – isolated, lonely and trapped and for a lot of people its an accepted norm to feel that way.”
Meanwhile, the Glory Days rockers are set to embark on a UK tour.
May
25 May – Think Tank, Newcastle Upon Tyne
26 May – King Tuts, Glasgow
27 May – Sound City, Liverpool
28 May – Margate Wonderland, Margate
30 May – Thekla, Bristol
June
1 June – Brudendell Social Club, Leeds
2 June – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
3 June – Dingwalls (Camden Rocks Festival), London
24 June – Glastonbury Festival
July
6 July – The Venue, Derby
7 July – KU Bar, Stockton On Tees
8 July – Godiva Festival, Coventry
