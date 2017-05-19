WATCH: Carl Barât And The Jackals Unveil Sister Video

Carl Barât and The Jackals have announced their return, which comes complete with a brand new Harder They Fall EP and its first single in Sister.

Watch their video - which was co-directed by Barât and the band's longtime associate Roger Sargent:

Carl Barât and The Jackals Harder They Fall EP - which is the first new release from the band since their 2015 Let In Reign Debut - is set for release on 26 May.

As NME reports, speaking about the concept behind the video, Barât said: “We grew up in small British rural towns and all felt alienated with no sense of belonging.

"The videos for ‘Sister’ and Burning Cars [which will be released on 26 May] allude to that feeling of being – isolated, lonely and trapped and for a lot of people its an accepted norm to feel that way.”

Meanwhile, the Glory Days rockers are set to embark on a UK tour.

See their dates here:

May

25 May – Think Tank, Newcastle Upon Tyne

26 May – King Tuts, Glasgow

27 May – Sound City, Liverpool

28 May – Margate Wonderland, Margate

30 May – Thekla, Bristol

June

1 June – Brudendell Social Club, Leeds

2 June – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

3 June – Dingwalls (Camden Rocks Festival), London

24 June – Glastonbury Festival

July

6 July – The Venue, Derby

7 July – KU Bar, Stockton On Tees

8 July – Godiva Festival, Coventry