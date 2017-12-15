WATCH: Benefits Mum Defends Spending £2K On Kids At Christmas

15 December 2017, 16:24

Claire Young has defended her right to spend the money, which she saves throughout the year, on 66 presents for her children.

A mother who lives on benefits has defended her right to spend £2000 on her children at Christmas.

Watch the clip, courtesy of ITV's This Morning above. 

Claire Young, who can't work because she suffers from ME and fibromyalgia, told Philip Scholfield and Holly Willoughby how she puts away £50 pounds of her benefits each week from January to treat her kids during the festive period.

Responding to criticism that she spends tax payers money on non-essential luxuries, she said: "Christmas is only once a year," adding: "Me and my partner don't get each other anything. It literally is all about the children".

Highlighting her own frugal lifestyle throughout the year, Young revealed she has only one pair of shoes, and maintained: "I don't drink, I don't go out every weekend, I don't take drugs, I hardly buy myself anything."

Emma Tapping - a working mum who buys her kids over 300 presents added: "I work hard for my money. I work all year round for my money, and why would I be slugging my guts out all year if i can't treat my kids?

Do you think its an excessive amount to spend on Christmas? Let us know what you think in our poll:

 

Photo and video credit: YouTube/ITV's This Morning 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dom asks R2-D2 and BB-8 for pub drinks

WATCH: Dom Invites R2-D2 & BB-8 For Pub Drinks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit to Nottingham

Prince Harry & Meghan's Wedding Date May Disappoint You...

The Killers Brandon Flowers in 2017

The Killers, Gorillaz, Noel Gallagher & Kasabian For Lollapalooza Paris 2018

League Of Gentlemen Live 2001

The League Of Gentlemen Announce UK Tour

Network Rail releases shocking footage of drunk re

WATCH: Network Rail Releases Shocking Footage Of Drunk Revellers