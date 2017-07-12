Ariana Grande Made Honorary Citizen Of Manchester

Blossoms Have Recorded Eight Songs For Their Second Album
The pop singer has been praised for her response to the terror attack, which targeted her Manchester Arena concert.
Ariana Grande has been made an honorary citizen of Manchester.
As The Guardian reports, councillors voted with an unanimous chorus of "aye" to grant the singer the honour, after her involvement in the One Love Manchester benefit concert.
The singer organised the show in response to the horrific terror attack, which saw 22 killed and many more injured at her Manchester Arena concert by a suicide bomber.
The 23-year-old helped raise almost £3m for the event when she returned to perform for the concert, joined by the likes of Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Liam Gallagher.
Watch Liam Gallagher sing Live Forever accompanied by Chris Martin at the moving event:
Liam Gallagher & Coldplay sing 'Live Forever
00:28
Family members of some of the victims sat in the public gallery to witness the motion passed, as council leader Sir Richard Leese called Grande a “a young American woman for whom it would have been understandable if she never wanted to see this place again”.
He added: “But no - instead she, as an artist, a performer, was determined that she would not perform again until she had returned to Manchester to perform,” he said.
“In doing so, she brought comfort to thousands, she raised millions for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and became the first patron of that fund. And that’s why I propose that Ariana Grande is made the first honorary citizen of the city of Manchester.”
Watch Chris Martin lead the crowd in singing Oasis track Don't Look Back In Anger to Ariana Grande on the night:
Chris Martin sings Don't Look Back In Anger to Ariana Grande
Live from the One Love Manchester gig, June 2017.
00:45
