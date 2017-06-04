WATCH: U2 Pay Tribute To Manchester Attack Victims

Watch Liam Gallagher Joined By Chris Martin On Live Forever
The Oasis legend sang the classic Oasis track as the Coldplay frontman played guitar at the One Love Manchester benefit show.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Bono gives moving speech for Manchester victims.
U2's speech was broadcast from their gig in Chicago into the One Love Manchester benefit gig.
00:54
Bono's moving speech was broadcast at One Love Manchester live from the band's show in Chicago.
Bono and U2 have paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Terror attack in a speech which was aired live during the One Love Manchester concert tonight (4 June).
Watch them in our clip above.
The Irish rockers took time out during the North American leg of their Joshua Tree anniversary tour at Chicago's Soldier Field, and addressing the crowd, Bono said: "Very pleased to see that Union Jack. Because all our hearts are with you.
“All our hearts are with Manchester and with the UK. So many of our friends are in this great city. Broken hearted for parents who lost their children and children who lost their parents. And the senseless senseless horror.
"There is no end to grief. That’s how we know there is no end to love, and we’re holding on for these people. We’ll see you again when the stars fall from the sky”.
50,000 people crowded into the Emirates Old Trafford to pay tribute and raise money for the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing on 22 May, which saw 22 killed and over 100 injured at an Ariana Grande concert.
Marcus Mumford opened show at the Emirates Old Trafford, playing an emotional solo version of Timshel, taken from the band’s 2009 debut album Sigh No More.
The Mumford And Sons frontman led a minute’s silence, before beginning his song with the words “Let’s not be afraid.”
See his performance here:
Marcus Mumford at One Love Manchester
Marcus Mumford opens the benefit show with Timshel.
01:36
Proceeds from tonight’s benefit will go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund set up by the British Red Cross.
Grande previously said about the event: "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”
The Oasis legend sang the classic Oasis track as the Coldplay frontman played guitar at the One Love Manchester benefit show.
The Coldplay frontman led the crowds at One Love Manchester in singing an emotional rendition of the Oasis classic to the pop star.
The Mumford And Sons singer performed a moving version of Timshel.
Get all the latest updates on the news from the Global Newsroom.
The Foo Fighters frontman told Radio X's Gordon Smart how he was moved to tears when they covered Times Like These.
Foo Fighters, yeah. Radiohead - SURE, SURE. But if you want to get off the beaten track at this year’s Glastonbury festival, where should you be heading?
Radio X knows that the greatest music city in the world will not beaten or divided so let’s celebrate Manchester with its finest music.
Rock 'n' roll doesn't have to be dumb. Let's have a list of the most "interesting" songs we can think of, from unusual time-signatures to just plain aural chaos.
3 June is National Repeat Day. We said, 3 June is National Repeat Day. Here are a selection of some of our favourite repetitious songs and band names.
As Primal Scream's game-changing album Screamadelica hits 25, we look at the times bands have a musical epiphany and head down a different road...
Comments
Powered by Facebook