WATCH: U2 Pay Tribute To Manchester Attack Victims

Bono and U2 have paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Terror attack in a speech which was aired live during the One Love Manchester concert tonight (4 June).

Watch them in our clip above.

The Irish rockers took time out during the North American leg of their Joshua Tree anniversary tour at Chicago's Soldier Field, and addressing the crowd, Bono said: "Very pleased to see that Union Jack. Because all our hearts are with you.

“All our hearts are with Manchester and with the UK. So many of our friends are in this great city. Broken hearted for parents who lost their children and children who lost their parents. And the senseless senseless horror.

"There is no end to grief. That’s how we know there is no end to love, and we’re holding on for these people. We’ll see you again when the stars fall from the sky”.

50,000 people crowded into the Emirates Old Trafford to pay tribute and raise money for the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing on 22 May, which saw 22 killed and over 100 injured at an Ariana Grande concert.

Marcus Mumford opened show at the Emirates Old Trafford, playing an emotional solo version of Timshel, taken from the band’s 2009 debut album Sigh No More.

The Mumford And Sons frontman led a minute’s silence, before beginning his song with the words “Let’s not be afraid.”

See his performance here:

Proceeds from tonight’s benefit will go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund set up by the British Red Cross.

Grande previously said about the event: "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”