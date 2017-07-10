WATCH: U2 Celebrate The Joshua Tree With Final Twickenham Gig

Watch Kasabian Fans Chant To L.S.F. At TRNSMT Festival
U2 - Where The Streets Have No Name (live)
Live at Twickenham Stadium, July 2017.
02:03
See Bono and co. play their final London show, as part of their seminal album's 20th anniversary tour.
U2 played the last of their two epic shows at London's Twickenham Stadium on Sunday (9 July).
Opening with Sunday Bloody Sunday, the band went on to perform New Year's Day, Bad and Pride (In The Name Of Love), before delighting fans and playing their seminal 1987 album in full.
Watch them walk on to Sunday Bloody Sunday in our video:
U2 - Sunday Bloody Sunday (live)
Live at Twickenham Stadium, July 2017.
01:48
Their Joshua Tree set was accompanied by impressive visuals, courtesy of photographer Anton Corbijn, with the crowd visibly thrilled to see the desert road come into view.
See them play the album's opening track, Where The Streets Have No Name:
U2 - Where The Streets Have No Name (live)
Live at Twickenham Stadium, July 2017.
02:03
It was a night for reflection as well as celebration, with their encore filled with several tributes.
The Passengers song Miss Sarajevo gave the Dublin rockers the chance to highlight the plight of a female Syrian refugee, who spoke about her goals to become a lawyer in a moving VT, followed by a flag brandished with her image travelleing across the crowd.
U2 - Miss Sarajevo (live)
Live at Twickenham Stadium, July 2017.
00:30
Ultra Violet (Light My Way) saw the rockers honour women the world over, with pictures of the likes of Jo Cox, Marie Curie, Emmelline Pankhurst, Pattie Smith and Caitlin Moran flashing onto the screen.
But it was during their 2004 Vertigo anthem that Bono took time to pay tribute to the "capital of the world," echoing London Mayor Sadiq Chan's words that "London is open".
Watch it here:
U2 - Vertigo (live)
Live at Twickenham Stadium, July 2017.
00:51
The Dublin rockers ended their night with their Acthung Baby ballad, One, with Bono asking for all the lights to be turned off as a sea of phones lit up the stadium.
Watch the unforgettable moment here:
U2 - One (live)
Live at Twickenham Stadium, July 2017.
01:11
The previous night saw Noel Gallagher join the band on stage for a rendition of Don't Look Back In Anger.
Watch it here:
Noel Gallagher performs Don't Look Back In Anger with U2
Live at Twickenham Stadium, 8 July 2017
00:22
Following the powerful rendition of the track, Bono dedicated it to "the people of Manchester, Grenfell Tower, and London Bridge", a trio of tragedies that have shocked the UK this summer.
U2 continue their tour dates in Berlin on Wed (12 July), continuing their European dates before playing their much anticipated homecoming show at Dublin's Croke Park on Saturday 22 July.
1. Sunday Bloody Sunday
2. New Year's Day
3. Bad
4. Pride (In The Name Of Love)
5. Where The Streets Have No Name
6. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
7. With Or Without You
8. Bullet The Blue Sky
9. Running To Stand Still
10. Red Hill Mining Town
11. In God's Country
12. Trip Through Your Wires
13. One Tree Hill
14. Exit
15. Mothers of the Disappeared
Encore
16. Miss Sarajevo
17. Beautiful Day
18. Elevation
19. Vertigo
20. Mysterious Ways
21. Ultra Violet (Light My Way)
22. One
