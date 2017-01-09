U2 Confirm Joshua Tree Tour Dates For Summer 2017

Liam Gallagher Accuses Noel Of "Brown Nosing" U2
The Oasis singer isn't impressed with the news that his brother will support the Irish band.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The band will play their 1987 album in London this July, with Noel Gallagher as support!
U2 have confirmed dates for their Joshua Tree Tour 2017. The Irish band will perform their 1987 album in full to mark its 30th anniversary, which will include the classics Where The Streets Have No Name, With Or Without You and I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.
The Joshua Tree. Every song. Every show. North America & Europe this summer. #U2TheJoshuaTree2017 Dates/Tickets https://t.co/qk6D1yWz8Z pic.twitter.com/o0GjUyNDG6— U2 (@U2) January 9, 2017
The dates will include a show at London’s Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 8 July, alongside Dublin's Croke Park on 22 July, three decades after they played the venue on the original Joshua Tree tour.
The band will be joined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on the European dates, which are as follows:
8 July London, Twickenham Stadium
12 July Berlin, Olympic Stadium
15 July Rome, Olympic Stadium
18 July Barcelona, Olympic Stadium
22 July Dublin, Croke Park
25 July Paris, Stade de France
29 July Amsterdam, Amsterdam Arena
1 August Brussels, Stade Roi Baudouin
Ticket details are as follows:
Wednesday 11 January 9am - Presales open for the Red Hill Group (long time subscribers)
Friday 13 January 5pm - Presales end
Monday 16 January 9am and Tuesday 17 January – Public on sale
Bono told Bang Showbiz: “Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years … it’s quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation … all the greats … I’ve sung some of these songs a lot … but never all of them.
“I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are … it’s gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home. Croke Park … it’s where the album was born, 30 years ago.”
Noel Gallagher said of his support slot: "It will be both a pleasure and an honour to play my part in what still remains the greatest show on Earth."
The Oasis singer isn't impressed with the news that his brother will support the Irish band.
The son of the late icon shared a touching message on what would have been his 70th Birthday.
Find out which 15 tracks could be set to feature on Disc 1 of the T2 album.
See more pictures of the 17-year-old's appearance on the runway for Topman Design.
The late icon's widow posted an image on what would have been his 70th Birthday.
The Castle On The Hill singer revealed to Chris Moyles how he created the artwork for his upcoming Divide album.
Today is Bowie's birthday. He may have gone, but his music lives on. Let's celebrate the genius of the Thin White Duke with some Bowiefacts.
The Last Shadow Puppets, David Bowie, Suede and more have been named in the annual rundown of the best vinyl sleeve art of the year.
Getting fit for the New Year? Then let Radio X get you up and running with a selection of tunes to keep you motivated.
In tribute to the producer, who would have celebrated his 91st birthday today, Radio X picks ten songs of his greatest knob-twiddling, string-wrangling, tape-reversing genius.
Comments
Powered by Facebook