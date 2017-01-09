U2 Confirm Joshua Tree Tour Dates For Summer 2017

U2 have confirmed dates for their Joshua Tree Tour 2017. The Irish band will perform their 1987 album in full to mark its 30th anniversary, which will include the classics Where The Streets Have No Name, With Or Without You and I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.

The dates will include a show at London’s Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 8 July, alongside Dublin's Croke Park on 22 July, three decades after they played the venue on the original Joshua Tree tour.

The band will be joined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on the European dates, which are as follows:

8 July London, Twickenham Stadium

12 July Berlin, Olympic Stadium

15 July Rome, Olympic Stadium

18 July Barcelona, Olympic Stadium

22 July Dublin, Croke Park

25 July Paris, Stade de France

29 July Amsterdam, Amsterdam Arena

1 August Brussels, Stade Roi Baudouin

Ticket details are as follows:

Wednesday 11 January 9am - Presales open for the Red Hill Group (long time subscribers)

Friday 13 January 5pm - Presales end

Monday 16 January 9am and Tuesday 17 January – Public on sale

Bono told Bang Showbiz: “Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years … it’s quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation … all the greats … I’ve sung some of these songs a lot … but never all of them.

“I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are … it’s gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home. Croke Park … it’s where the album was born, 30 years ago.”

Noel Gallagher said of his support slot: "It will be both a pleasure and an honour to play my part in what still remains the greatest show on Earth."