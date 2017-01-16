U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary Tour

Liam Gallagher To Play Solo Gig With Richard Ashcroft in 2017?
The Verve legend has revealed he's playing with the former Oasis frontman "later in the year".
U2 have added further dates to their The Joshua Tree tour.
Last week, the Irish legends announced they were set to celebrate 30 years since the release of their seminal album by touring it in full this year, with support from Noel Gallagher.
Now, after tickets went on sale today (Monday 16 January), Bono and co. have announced further dates including an extra show at London's Twickenham Stadium on 9 July 2017.
London, Rome, Paris & Amsterdam. New shows added. #U2TheJoshuaTreeTour2017https://t.co/tOTXsIUSAZ— U2 (@U2) January 16, 2017
Tickets for these new shows will go on general sale next Monday 23 January with a pr-esale to U2.com subscribers later this week.
8 July - London, Twickenham Stadium
9 July - London, Twickenham Stadium* NEW DATE ADDED
12 July - Berlin, Olympic Stadium
15 July - Rome, Olympic Stadium
16 July - Rome, Olympic Stadium* NEW DATE ADDED
18 July - Barcelona, Olympic Stadium
22 July - Dublin, Croke Park
25 July - Paris, Stade de France
26 July - Paris, Stade de France* NEW DATE ADDED
29 July - Amsterdam, Amsterdam Arena
30 July - Amsterdam, Amsterdam Arena* NEW DATE ADDED
1 August - Brussels, Stade Roi Baudouin
