U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary Tour

U2 have added further dates to their The Joshua Tree tour.

Last week, the Irish legends announced they were set to celebrate 30 years since the release of their seminal album by touring it in full this year, with support from Noel Gallagher.

Now, after tickets went on sale today (Monday 16 January), Bono and co. have announced further dates including an extra show at London's Twickenham Stadium on 9 July 2017.

Tickets for these new shows will go on general sale next Monday 23 January with a pr-esale to U2.com subscribers later this week.

See their full tour dates for The Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary shows below:

8 July - London, Twickenham Stadium

9 July - London, Twickenham Stadium* NEW DATE ADDED

12 July - Berlin, Olympic Stadium

15 July - Rome, Olympic Stadium

16 July - Rome, Olympic Stadium* NEW DATE ADDED

18 July - Barcelona, Olympic Stadium

22 July - Dublin, Croke Park

25 July - Paris, Stade de France

26 July - Paris, Stade de France* NEW DATE ADDED

29 July - Amsterdam, Amsterdam Arena

30 July - Amsterdam, Amsterdam Arena* NEW DATE ADDED

1 August - Brussels, Stade Roi Baudouin