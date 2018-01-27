When Is The Next Series Of Line Of Duty On TV?

Adrian Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in the hit series, has spilled the beans on when the cast will start shooting season five.

The Line of Duty cast will start shooting series five in the autumn of 2018.

Adrian Dunbar - who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in the BBC drama - has confirmed he'll start filming the new instalment with his co-stars later this year, but he has admitted he doesn't know what happens to his alter ego because he hasn't received the script from creator and writer Jed Mercurio yet.

Speaking to the Radio Times magazine, he said: "I haven't seen anything, Jed hasn't told us anything. We're all keeping our fingers crossed that we're not bumped off.

"We'll be shooting the next series at the end of this year, sometime in the autumn, so sadly we'll all have to wait until 2019 to find out what happens to us all."

Jed has worked on the drama - based on the investigations of AC-12, a controversial police anti-corruption unit - scripts for the last six years and has teased he has some exciting things up his sleeve for the future that he thinks will keep viewers hooked.

He said last year: "Yeah. That's an area of interest and will be explored. The fact is that Line of Duty has a very big story arc across all the series and one of the things that we haven't done is to delve into Hasting's past. That will happen in a future series."

As head of the police unit, Hastings stands accused of discriminatory management and unethical behaviour, and his back story is going to be explored in more depth.

Watch our video where Martin Compston - who plays DS Steve Arnott in the police drama - reveals some of the weirdest things fans have said to him: