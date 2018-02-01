What Is Groundhog Day Anyway?

The iconic 90s film starring Bill Murray is a cult classic, but how much do you know about the bizarre real-life tradition which inspired it?

February 2 is Groundhog Day, where Bill Murray fans from all over the world celebrate the 1993 film of the same name.

But did you know the cult classic was actually based on a tradition spanning from 1840? Or that the film itself wasn't even released on 2 February?

Before Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell even existed, Groundhog Day was a popular tradition celebrated in the US and Canada on 2 February every year.

It comes from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that if a groundhog emerging from it's burrow on the day sees a shadow due to clear weather, it will return to its den and winter will last for six more weeks. But if the groundhog doesn't see its shadow due to cloudy weather, it's believed that spring will arrive early that year.

We know, it sounds insane right?

While the earliest mention of Groundhog Day is believed to come from a diary entry by James L. Morris of Morgantown, Pennsylvannia in 1840, the first official observance of the tradition in the state seems to have occurred in Punxsutawney in 1887, seeing a group head to the Gobbler's Knob part of town to consult the beast.

People have gone on to celebrate Groundhog Day in Pennsylvannia ever since, where crowds as large as 40,000 have been known to gather in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to consult the animal, who is of course known as Punxsutawney Phil.

Photo credit: Groundhog Day 2002 - Chris Hondros/Staff/Getty Images

Between us, Punxsutawney Phil isn't actually the same groundhog... because if he was, he'd be about 131.

However, we can't give this wacky tradition too much credit for standing the test of time, since much of its popularity can be put down to the movie itself.

After Bill Murray graced the big screen as Phil the weatherman in 1993, attendance of the ceremony rose from about 2,000 to 10,000 the next year.

Groundhog Day is of course observed in other locations in Pennsylvannia, as well as New York, Texas, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

In fact, Groundhog Day has even been reported to be observed in zoos across Russia.

Despite the film not being released until 7 May, to celebrate its 25th anniversary it will be screened on a loop in selected Vue cinemas, so you can experience your life on repeat just like Bill Murray.

Watch the original trailer for Groundhog Day below:

Lead photo credit: © 1993 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved.