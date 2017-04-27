WATCH: Guardians Of The Galaxy Cast Choose Their Own Soundtrack

Watch Dave Grohl Drum With The Preservation Hall Jazz Band
The Foo Fighters frontman pulled-off a special performance with the New Orleans-style jazz outfit.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See what the likes of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Kurt Russell would put on on their "awesome mix".
The cast and team behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 have revealed what they would have on its soundtrack, and some of their picks are pretty cool.
This year's soundtrack includes everyone from Fleetwood Mac to George Harrison, but thanks to Nerdist, we can find out what Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Kurt Russell would choose for their "Awesome Mix Vol. 2".
Watch their video here:
Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord): The Highwaymen, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Chris Stapleton, Garth
Zoe Saldana (Gamora): Robin, Def Leppard, Prince, Shakira Led Zepelin, Lionel Ricthie, Stevie Wonder
Karen Gillen (Nebula): Elvis - Hound Dog, Britney Spears - Toxic,
Pom Klementieff (Mantis): Air, Blood Orange,
Kurt Russell (Ego): ZZ Top - Sharp Dressed Man
Dave Bautisa (Drax): Motown, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Wu Tan Clan, Luciano Pavarotti, Johnny Cash
Michael Rooker (Yondu): Jazz, Gospel, Country, Hip-Hop, Blues
James Gunn (director): A little punk rock, some Swedish rock, and a little alternative hip hop. The Clash, Moneybrother, and Lyrics Born.
Meanwhile, this week Chris Pratt visited the Chris Moyles show and revealed his hilarious misinterpretation of afternoon tea.
Watch our video here:
Chris Pratt: Finger a sandwich?
The actor totally got the wrong end of the stick about afternoon tea!
00:58
The Jurassic World star explained: "Somebody told me you have to have high tea and finger sandwiches. When I heard her say that, I thought 'why would I finger s sandwich?'"
He added: "It's such a weird thing to do with a pile of sandwiches. I'm oddly intrigued! What do these sandwiches look like? Do they deserve to be handled in that way?"
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 which is released in UK cinemas on Friday 28 April.
The Foo Fighters frontman pulled-off a special performance with the New Orleans-style jazz outfit.
The soundtrack to the cult classic - starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly - will be released in May.
The man, the legend that is Walsh manages to make himself and YOU laugh - GUARANTEED.
The Oasis legend appears on the animated band's We Got The Power single.
The act has announced itself as the first official artist to kick off the festival on Friday 23 June.
The Jesus And Mary Chain, Band Of Horses and The Shins have been confirmed for the Parisian festival.
The recent Record Store Day Smiths single had an anti-Trump message carved into the vinyl… but the band have done it before. Radio X investigates...
An old saying goes: "Writing about music is like dancing about architecture." Here are 50 reasons why that statement is wrong.
To celebrate Shakespeare's birthday, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
As thousands of people prepare to run the mammoth 26 miles that is the London Marathon, Radio X gives you some of the longest songs.
Comments
Powered by Facebook