WATCH: Vince Vaughn Looks Seriously Hard In His New Film Role

See the trailer for his crime thriller Brawl In Cell Block 99.

Vince Vaughan's latest role has been premiered, and it could be one of his most surprising yet.

Watch the trailer for Brawl In Cell Block 99 above.

The Hollywood actor - who's best known for his roles in the likes of Wedding Crashers, Swingers and The Break-Up - is continuing to take his career in a new direction for what's being hailed as one of the most violent films of the year.

Brawl In Cell Block 99 sees Vaughn play Bradley Thomas, a former boxer-turned-drug runner who finds himself in a deadly prison battleground when a deal goes terribly wrong.

It's not the first time Vaughn's surprised us recently; the 47-year-old actor starred as a formmidable Drill Sergeant in Mel Gibson's WWII biopic, Hacksaw Ridge.

And it seems Vaughn isn't the only funnyman who could be set to surprise audiences this year...

Adam Sandler's role in The Meyerowitz Stories is being tipped for an Academy Award. The Noah Baumbach-written and directed film, which follows three siblings as they deal with their overbearing father, already received a whopping four-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival.

If that doesn't help it gain critically acclaimed status, it also stars previous Oscar-winners in Emma Thompson and Dustin Hoffman.

Watch the teaser for the Netflix film here: