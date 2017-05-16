Watch The Trailer For Lifetime's Michael Jackson Biopic

The trailer for Michael Jackson TV movie, Searching For Neverland, has been released.

The Lifetime original - which is based on the best-selling book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days - tells the story of the singer's personal bodyguards in the last few years of his life.

Watch it here:

Play Michael Jackson- Searching for Neverland Trailer #1 (2017) Biopic Movie HD (1).mp4 The trailer for Lifetime's forthcoming biopic has landed. 00:45

The film stars MJ impersonator, Navi, who describes himself as "The World's #1 Michael Jackson Tribute", as well as Chad L. Coleman and Sam Adegoke and sees the bodyguards questioned about Jackson's death.

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland premieres on the US channel on 29 May.

Credit: YouTube/Lifetime/Movie Trailers HD