Watch The Trailer For Lifetime's Michael Jackson Biopic

16th May 2017, 16:09

Searching For Neverland stars famous MJ-impersonator, Navi, and focuses on the King Of Pop's personal bodyguards.

Michael Jackson Searching For Neverland trailer

The trailer for Michael Jackson TV movie, Searching For Neverland, has been released.

The Lifetime original - which is based on the best-selling book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days - tells the story of the singer's personal bodyguards in the last few years of his life.

Watch it here:

Play

Michael Jackson- Searching for Neverland Trailer #1 (2017) Biopic Movie HD (1).mp4

The trailer for Lifetime's forthcoming biopic has landed.

00:45

The film stars MJ impersonator, Navi, who describes himself as "The World's #1 Michael Jackson Tribute", as well as Chad L. Coleman and Sam Adegoke and sees the bodyguards questioned about Jackson's death.

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland premieres on the US channel on 29 May.

Credit: YouTube/Lifetime/Movie Trailers HD

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS