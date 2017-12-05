"This Is Gonna Be Awesome!" Watch Jurassic World's Latest Teaser

See more of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the next in the dinosaur film's franchise.

Universal Pictures have released yet another teaser clip to tell us that the official Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer is on its way... and it's "gonna be awesome".

Watch it above.

This latest clip gives us a close-up view of more of the fearsome creatures, and suggests that the animals won't be the only threat from mother nature on the island.

The film previously shared a clip which confirmed Bryce Dallas Howard's character has ditched her ridiculously unsuitable heels in favour of a pair of sensible flat boots.

Watch it here:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in UK cinemas on 8 June 2018.

Credit: YouTube/Universal Pictures/Jurassic World