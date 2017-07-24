WATCH: The Trailer For Westworld 2 Has Dropped

The two minute, dialogue-free trail shows what happens after the events of the finale of Season 1, The Bicameral Mind and things are a bit… messy.

The clip shows Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Teddy (James Marsden) hunting down guests on horseback, while Jeffrey Wright as Bernard gazes down at a seemingly dead “tiger” lying in a river.

The clip, which features a vintage recording of Sammy Davis Jr singing I Gotta Be Me on the soundtrack, ends with the bloody face of The Man In Black, played by the legend that is Ed Harris.

The new series of Westworld is expected to air in 2018.