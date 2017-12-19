WATCH: The First Ocean’s 8 Trailer Has Dropped

Get a first look at the female cast of the new crime caper.

The first glimpse of the all-female version of the heist franchise is here… and it’s looking pretty cool.

The ensemble cast features the once-in-a-lifetime cast of Sandra Bullock as the mastermind of the heist, Rihanna as a hacker, fashion designer Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina and Sarah Paulson.

Anne Hathaway and her $150 million necklace is the target of their scheme.

Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, who is apparently the sister of Clooney’s character from the previous movies and even James Corden turns up.

Confused yet? The film arrives in cinemas in June, when all will be revealed.