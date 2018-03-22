WATCH: The First Full Length Trailer For Deadpool 2

The Ryan Reynolds superhero movie is set to hit cinemas in May.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 movie - starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular character - is scheduled to be released this May and although last month, the actor dropped a trailer introducing Cable (Josh Brolin), the Merc with a Mouth finally takes centre-stage in the new full-length trailer.

Reynolds wrote on Twitter: "Deadpool 2. Falling somewhere between The Godfather 2 and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights"

Deadpool 2. Falling somewhere between The Godfather 2 and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. pic.twitter.com/pdbjGJs18c — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 22, 2018

The trailer opens with the beloved cab driver Dopinder - played by Karan Soni who is reprising his role from the first movie - waiting in his yellow taxi listening to Air Supply's I’m All Out of Love.

When suddenly Wade Wilson aka Deadpool is seen running down the street with a mob gang following him and he is heard screaming: "Start the f**king car!"

The character then smashes through the window scaring Dopinder who screams: "I s**t my pants" to which the foul-mouthed superhero replies: "Actually that may have been me".

Dopinder then proceeds to tell Deadpool how he is "living the life" and then follows a montage of shots showing the immortal superhero killing a number of bad guys and a shot of his girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin).

Wade then jokes to his girlfriend about why he was late and claims it was due to "rounding up all the gluten in the world and launching it into space where it cannot hurt us ever again."

Brolin then joins the trailer as time travelling Cable who reveals he is "looking for the kid" - who is revealed to be a young boy - played be Julian Dennison - who has some sort of superhero abilities.

Following a montage of clips, Deadpool reveals he won't let Cable "kill this kid" but knows he cannot do it alone and begins to assemble a team of heroes including Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) - who are both returning from the first movie.

Deadpool 2 trailer. Picture: 20th Century Fox/YouTube

Others in his team include Zazie Beets as Domino and Terry Crews. Deadpool's elderly roommate Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) and best friend Weasel (T.J Miller) also make a return in the trailer.

A shot of Professor Xavier's wheelchair is also seen in the trailer and recently it was teased that there will be a special cameo from someone already in one of the many Marvel Comics universes.

Deadpool also dubs his new group of superheroes - which he teases need "to be young enough to carry their own franchise for 10 to 12 years" - X-Force.

Twenty-First Century Fox - who produced the picture and own the rights to the 'X-Men' franchise - are currently working on a new movie based around the comic series 'X-Force' and both Reynolds and Brolin have confirmed they will be in the upcoming superhero flick.

Deadpool 2 is slated to be released on 12 May.