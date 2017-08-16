WATCH: This Film Might Bag Adam Sandler An Oscar...

Watch Josh Homme Dance In QOTSA's The Way We Used To Do Video
The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman puts on his dancing shoes in the promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Netflix's teaser for The Meyerowitz Stories has been unveiled, and it's been tipped for the prestigious award.
When you think of Adam Sandler, at best you think of feel-good romcoms, and at worst you think of terrible movies.
OK, so The Wedding Singer is an absolute masterpiece but... if we're honest... it belongs nowhere near an award ceremony.
But, The Meyerowitz Stories could be set to change all that, as it's already been tipped for an Academy Award.
Watch the teaser for the upcoming Netflix film here:
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) - Teaser
Watch the teaser for the new Netflix film which is tipping Adam Sandler for an Oscar.
01:03
Despite not being released yet, the Noah Baumbach-written and directed film, which follows three siblings as they deal with their overbearing father, already received a whopping four-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival.
If that doesn't help it gain critically acclaimed status, it also stars previous Oscar-winners in Emma Thompson and Dustin Hoffman.
The Meyerowitz Stories premieres on Netflix 13 October 2017.
Photo and video credit: YouTube/Netflix
The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman puts on his dancing shoes in the promo for their latest single.
We remember 40 years since The King Of Rock 'N' Roll's passing with a weird and wonderful look at how he's still honoured today.
The trio have unveiled powerful new visuals, which feature the violent clashes in Charlottesville and President Trump's speech.
The Wall Of Glass singer has said reuniting with his estranged sibling is more important than an Oasis reunion.
Manchester City Council have announced plans to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack, as the venue announces its reopening.
The British actor has finally revealed he'll be reprising his role as 007.
Let's celebrate the greatest music city in the world with some of its finest music.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
Radio X celebrates the moments when music becomes comic... and when comedy becomes tuneful.
A great man once said: “Youth is wasted on the young.” We say: Shut up, grandad!
Comments
Powered by Facebook