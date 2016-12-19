WATCH: T2 Trainspotting Releases Renton Featurette

After their release of the official T2 trailer, fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel to the 1996 cult classic.

Now, Sony Pictures has posted a featurette which reveals what happened after Renton left with that bag of money in the original film.

As Ewan Mcgregor says of his character in the clip, Renton goes to Amsterdam and never looks back, replacing his "drug addiction with endorphin addiction".

Watch it below:

Something tells us it doesn't last though as extra clips from the forthcoming sequel see Renton in some sticky situations, as McGregor confirms he's "broken" despite the fact "he chose life".

T2 Trainspotting is set for release in UK cinemas on 27 January 2016.

Photo: YouTube/T2/Sony Pictures Releasing UK