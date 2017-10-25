Watch Stranger Things' Final Trailer Ahead Of Season 2

The second instalment of the hit series will be available on Netflix from Friday 27 October.

As Stranger Things Season 2 approaches, Netflix have gifted hungry fans with another teaser clip which features one of its biggest characters, Mike Wheeler, who is played by Finn Wolfhard.

Watch the clip, entitled Don't Know, above.

The break-out series returns just in time for Halloween, so fans can binge over the nostalgic sci-fi horror in time for Halloween.

Netflix's Stranger Things Season two is available from Friday 27 October.

Credit: YouTube/Netflix