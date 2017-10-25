Watch Stranger Things' Final Trailer Ahead Of Season 2

25 October 2017, 16:30

The second instalment of the hit series will be available on Netflix from Friday 27 October.

As Stranger Things Season 2 approaches, Netflix have gifted hungry fans with another teaser clip which features one of its biggest characters, Mike Wheeler, who is played by Finn Wolfhard. 

Watch the clip, entitled Don't Know, above. 

The break-out series returns just in time for Halloween, so fans can binge over the nostalgic sci-fi horror in time for Halloween. 

Netflix's Stranger Things Season two is available from Friday 27 October.

Credit: YouTube/Netflix

Trending On Radio X

Royal Blood How Did We Get So Dark? Video

WATCH: Royal Blood Drop Epic How Did We Get So Dark? Video

Noel Gallagher Teenage Cancer Trust Royal Albert H

Noel Gallagher Responds To Lookalike Reports

Pippa and Toby talk romance

WATCH: Toby And Pippa Give Us A Romance Update

Noel Gallagher 2017

Noel Gallagher: Oasis Reunion Would Be Death Of Me As A Person

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Robert Guillaume pictured in 1991

Robert Guillaume, Benson & The Lion King Star, Dies Aged 89

George Clooney at the Venice Film festival 2017 Su

WATCH: George Clooney Got "Held Up" At A Liquor Store

Flight OF The Conchords 2017

Business Time! Flight of the Conchords For 2018 UK & Ireland Tour

The Walking Dead returns to form in 100th episode as series eight begins

Bradley Walsh 'thrilled' as he is confirmed as new Doctor Who companion