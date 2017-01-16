WATCH: Someone's Turned Peep Show Into A Psychological Thriller...

Someone has transformed Peep Show into a psychological thriller, and it's both hilarious and terrifying.

In a clip posted by The Tab, filmmaker Jo Brook has spliced together memorable clips from the hit Channel 4 series to make a creepy spoof trailer entitled Chance Would Be A Fine Thing.

Watch it here:

It turns out all those awkward looks to camera and impassioned monologues make for a great thriller, as - with a little bit of ominous music and clever editing - the usually hilarious Johnson, Mark, Jeremy and Super Hans make for some pretty frightening characters.

Actually, maybe it isn't that difficult, considering they sometimes say something like this:

According to the trailer Chance Will Be A Fine Thing is coming to cinemas in Spring 2017... but we won't hold our breath.

Photo: PA