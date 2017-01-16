WATCH: Someone's Turned Peep Show Into A Psychological Thriller...

Liam Gallagher To Play Solo Gig With Richard Ashcroft in 2017?
The Verve legend has revealed he's playing with the former Oasis frontman "later in the year".
See the hilarious spoof film trailer for Chance Would Be A Fine Thing here.
Someone has transformed Peep Show into a psychological thriller, and it's both hilarious and terrifying.
In a clip posted by The Tab, filmmaker Jo Brook has spliced together memorable clips from the hit Channel 4 series to make a creepy spoof trailer entitled Chance Would Be A Fine Thing.
Watch it here:
It turns out all those awkward looks to camera and impassioned monologues make for a great thriller, as - with a little bit of ominous music and clever editing - the usually hilarious Johnson, Mark, Jeremy and Super Hans make for some pretty frightening characters.
Actually, maybe it isn't that difficult, considering they sometimes say something like this:
According to the trailer Chance Will Be A Fine Thing is coming to cinemas in Spring 2017... but we won't hold our breath.
Photo: PA
The Love Me four-piece cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the cancelled dates.
The Magnificent (She Says) outfit are set to play at seven woodland sites planned for the event.
The One rockers have added extra shows to London, Rome, Paris and Amsterdam.
The Scottish author thinks one particular book could provide the inspiration for a third Trainspotting movie.
The Modfather made a cameo as "The Viking" in an episode of the popular series.
It's the gloomiest day of the year, so get it out of your system by listening to 50 of the most miserable tunes recorded. Then you'll feel loads better!
To celebrate Poetry At Work Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
As we celebrate Rod Stewart's 72nd Birthday, let's take a look at the other rock stars who have brought some sparkle and glitter to the charts.
Today is Bowie's birthday. He may have gone, but his music lives on. Let's celebrate the genius of the Thin White Duke with some Bowiefacts.
