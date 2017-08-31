WATCH: This Short Film Will Get You Up To Speed For Blade Runner 2049...

31st August 2017, 12:56

The short, which takes place in 2036, has been released to bridge the gap between the original movie and its forthcoming sequel.

Blade Runner 2049 Short Film Nexus 2036 still

A short film entitled Nexus 2036 has been unveiled to support Blade Runner 2049. 

Watch the clip here, which delves into Jared Leto's Niander Wallace character and was uploaded by ColliderVideos  this week: 

Play

Blade Runner 2049 Short Film Reveals What Happened in 2036

Credit: YouTube/ColliderVideos

06:30

The film, which has been described as an "in world" piece, was directed by Luke Scott (Morgan) Wallace with the aim of explaining the events which led up to this year's forthcoming sequel, which is directed by Dens Villeneuve. 

But if (like us) you've just watched the clip and STILL don't really get what's happening, luckily Collider have explained it in the video's description.

It reads: "The short film "Nexus: 2036" takes place in the year 2036 and revolves around Jared Leto’s character, Niander Wallace. In this short, directed by Luke Scott (Morgan), Wallace introduces a new line of “perfected” replicants called the Nexus 9, seeking to get the prohibition on replicants repealed. This no doubt has serious ramifications that will be crucial to the plot of Blade Runner 2049."

Villeneuve's sequel takes place 30 years after Ridley Scott's 1982 original, which was set in Los Angeles in 2019 and starred Harrison Ford as Rick Deckhad. 

The film is based on based on science fiction novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Phillip K. Dick. 

Watch the official trailer for Blade Runner 2049:

Play

Blade Runner Official Trailer

Blade Runner trailer

02:21

See the second teaser clip, which reveals more of its leading characters:

Play

Blade Runner 2049 - The Second Trailer!

02:32



Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS