WATCH: This Short Film Will Get You Up To Speed For Blade Runner 2049...

Pensioner To Sell 50-Year Old Love Note From Jimi Hendrix
A short letter penned by the Purple Haze rocker on the back of a guitar string packet in 1967 is set to be put up for auction.
The short, which takes place in 2036, has been released to bridge the gap between the original movie and its forthcoming sequel.
A short film entitled Nexus 2036 has been unveiled to support Blade Runner 2049.
Watch the clip here, which delves into Jared Leto's Niander Wallace character and was uploaded by ColliderVideos this week:
Blade Runner 2049 Short Film Reveals What Happened in 2036
Credit: YouTube/ColliderVideos
06:30
The film, which has been described as an "in world" piece, was directed by Luke Scott (Morgan) Wallace with the aim of explaining the events which led up to this year's forthcoming sequel, which is directed by Dens Villeneuve.
But if (like us) you've just watched the clip and STILL don't really get what's happening, luckily Collider have explained it in the video's description.
It reads: "The short film "Nexus: 2036" takes place in the year 2036 and revolves around Jared Leto’s character, Niander Wallace. In this short, directed by Luke Scott (Morgan), Wallace introduces a new line of “perfected” replicants called the Nexus 9, seeking to get the prohibition on replicants repealed. This no doubt has serious ramifications that will be crucial to the plot of Blade Runner 2049."
Villeneuve's sequel takes place 30 years after Ridley Scott's 1982 original, which was set in Los Angeles in 2019 and starred Harrison Ford as Rick Deckhad.
The film is based on based on science fiction novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Phillip K. Dick.
Watch the official trailer for Blade Runner 2049:
Blade Runner Official Trailer Blade Runner trailer 02:21
Blade Runner Official Trailer
Blade Runner trailer
02:21
See the second teaser clip, which reveals more of its leading characters:
Blade Runner 2049 - The Second Trailer! 02:32
Blade Runner 2049 - The Second Trailer!
02:32
