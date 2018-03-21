Watch The Moment Shaun Ryder Helped Save Roy Walker On TV

See the Happy Mondays frontman help save the Catchphrase legend on ITV's 100 Years Younger in 21 Days.

Earlier this year it was reported that Shaun Ryder saved Roy Walker's life while shooting ITV's 100 Years Younger in 21 Days.

The pair both appeared on the reality TV show, which saw celebs from all walks of life attempt to roll back the years by undertaking a series of lifestyle changes and activities in Sardinia, and have developed a firm friendship since.

Footage of the incident, which aired in the show's last episode last night (20 March), saw the former Catchphrase legend get into difficulty while paddle boarding in the sea and cutting himself on the leg.

Despite previous descriptions of the Step Up legend jumping into the water to save Walker, the clip sees him spot the 77-year-old and alert a steward instead.

Speaking on This Morning last month, Ryder said: “In my imagination, I was all bronzed in my Speedos and I dived into the water, and I saved Roy. I just put my hands in.”

Walker joked: "So I'm under the water, and I see these two hands coming down to save me, and I knew they weren't Shaun's because they didn't have an electric cigarette in them."

The ITV show also saw the Madchester legend undergo an eye-watering coffee enema, which had mixed reactions with viewers at the time.

However, one joker found the humour in the fact Ryder, 55, was the first star to quit the exercise session, being put to shame by 91-year-old Eastenders legend June Brown.

