WATCH: Jack Black Smashes It In The Polka King Trailer

The Maya Forbes-directed comedy will be available on Netflix from 12 January 2018.

Jack Black stars in upcoming film, The Polka King, which is based on the true story of Jan Lewan who rocked a Pennsylvania town with a Ponzi scheme.

Watch Netflix's official trailer above.

The Maya Forbes-directed film, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, was bought by the TV streaming company and is set to be released on 12 January.

The wacky real-life tale sees Black's character get more and more embroiled in his dodgy schemes, which lands him in danger with the U.S. authorities and his American investors.

The comedy, which also stars Jenny Slate and Jason Schwartzman tells the story behind Lewan, who bought products in communist Poland and sold them in the States to fund his polka music group.