WATCH: Rob Brydon Totally Smashed Bear's Mission

1 November 2017, 12:37

Get the first look at Bear Grylls journeying across the wilds of Snowdonia with the actor and comedian.

Footage of Rob Brydon appearing on Bear's Grylls' new TV show has been unveiled.

The clip, which is posted to ITV's YouTube Channel, sees the Welsh entertainer go back to his roots to perform a serious of tasks in the Welsh Snowdownian mountain range.

Watch it above.

The advert also sees the pair cuddle up for a cold night in a tent, and even chase a sheep... We're not saying anything. 

Bear's Mission with Rob Brydon will air this Friday (3 November) on ITV.

