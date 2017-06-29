Watch The Official Trailer For Jumanji: Welcome To Jungle

The trailer for the Jumanji remake has arrived, and it gives the classic kids' movie a surprising twist.

Watch it above.

It may be a reboot, but from the very off it stands apart from the original, which starred the late Robin Williams.

Instead of the boardgame invading the real world, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle sees young millenials plunged into Jumanji- which is now actually a retro video game which they unearth while on detention.

Luckily, we move from the student setting pretty swiftly, as the annoying teenagers are quickly ditched for their adult avatars, who are played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart.

The synopsis further explains: "What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji –Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…"

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is set for release on 20 December.

Photo: YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment