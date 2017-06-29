Watch The Official Trailer For Jumanji: Welcome To Jungle

Liam Gallagher Tweets Out As You Were Tracklisting
The Oasis legend has painstakingly shared the running order for his forthcoming debut solo album.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle trailer
Watch the official trailer for the reboot here.
02:45
The reboot, which stars Dwayne Johnson, sees students sucked into an old-school video game.
The trailer for the Jumanji remake has arrived, and it gives the classic kids' movie a surprising twist.
Watch it above.
It may be a reboot, but from the very off it stands apart from the original, which starred the late Robin Williams.
Instead of the boardgame invading the real world, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle sees young millenials plunged into Jumanji- which is now actually a retro video game which they unearth while on detention.
Luckily, we move from the student setting pretty swiftly, as the annoying teenagers are quickly ditched for their adult avatars, who are played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart.
The synopsis further explains: "What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji –Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…"
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is set for release on 20 December.
Photo: YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment
The Oasis legend has painstakingly shared the running order for his forthcoming debut solo album.
The famous Beatle was spotted travelling from Kings Cross to Hastings.
The official Oasis VEVO account has shared moving visuals for the Noel Gallagher-penned track.
The sneakers, inspired by Bill Murray's iconic character in the Wes Anderson film, have been dropped by Adidas Originals.
The Canadian outfit have released the details of their new LP ahead of their London and Manchester dates next month.
Take a look at the deeply ironic clip for the new single, featuring Brandon Flowers being THE MAN.
Playing the Pyramid Stage is something only the biggest bands and performers are lucky enough to do. Here's the very best of them.
It's a magical place, this Glastonbury. As you can imagine, sometimes the legend is more interesting than the truth. Radio X looks at some classic Glasto tales.
Glastonbury's headline slots have seen some iconic performances by the greatest acts of all time. It's also seem some questionable choices picked to top the bill. Here are some of the worst.
21 June is the Summer Solstice, which is the day with the most amount of daylight hours. Which songs seem to go on for days? Let's take a listen...
Comments
Powered by Facebook